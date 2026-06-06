Pinebridge Investments LLC Takes $29.68 Million Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,194,865 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $29,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the technology company's stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T is expanding its connected-car business, extending ties with LiveOne and Cisco to improve in-car entertainment, simplify billing through embedded SIMs, and bring 5G services to the Rivian R2, which could support future revenue growth. Article Title

AT&T is expanding its connected-car business, extending ties with LiveOne and Cisco to improve in-car entertainment, simplify billing through embedded SIMs, and bring 5G services to the Rivian R2, which could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary continues to highlight AT&T’s value profile, with some investors viewing fiber expansion, 5G growth, and bundled services as long-term supports for customer retention and cash flow. Article Title

Analyst commentary continues to highlight AT&T’s value profile, with some investors viewing fiber expansion, 5G growth, and bundled services as long-term supports for customer retention and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Telecom peers are investing in AI systems to keep networks resilient during storms, a reminder that AT&T is also focused on network reliability rather than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Telecom peers are investing in AI systems to keep networks resilient during storms, a reminder that AT&T is also focused on network reliability rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Industry chatter about a possible SpaceX involvement in future FCC spectrum auctions could affect telecoms later, but there is no immediate AT&T-specific impact from the latest auction update. Article Title

Industry chatter about a possible SpaceX involvement in future FCC spectrum auctions could affect telecoms later, but there is no immediate AT&T-specific impact from the latest auction update. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term drag remains the Supreme Court ruling backing FCC penalty procedures, which keeps regulatory and reputational risk in focus for AT&T and could weigh on sentiment. Article Title

The biggest near-term drag remains the Supreme Court ruling backing FCC penalty procedures, which keeps regulatory and reputational risk in focus for AT&T and could weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment also weakened after an analyst downgrade and renewed competitive concerns, which helped pressure AT&T shares despite some bargain-hunting interest. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.21. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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