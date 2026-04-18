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Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Planet Fitness logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its Planet Fitness stake by 1.2% in Q4, selling 40,038 shares and ending the quarter with 3,421,505 shares (4.11% ownership) valued at about $371.13 million.
  • Planet Fitness beat Q expectations with $0.83 EPS vs. $0.79 and revenue of $376.3M (+10.5% YoY), set FY2026 EPS guidance of 3.350–3.380, and carries a consensus analyst rating of Moderate Buy with a $116.08 target.
  • Interested in Planet Fitness? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421,505 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 4.11% of Planet Fitness worth $371,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 184.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 51.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 6,950.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.86. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. The business had revenue of $376.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PLNT. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.08.

View Our Latest Report on PLNT

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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