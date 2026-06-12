Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 103,000 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Free Report) by 142.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,088 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of RealReal worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 351,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 43,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

REAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered RealReal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on RealReal in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Report on RealReal

RealReal Stock Performance

REAL opened at $9.84 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.71. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 12,077 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $111,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 189,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,752,588.25. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 81,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $751,044.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,581,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,803. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 218,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company's stock.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc NASDAQ: REAL operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal's business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

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