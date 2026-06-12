Polen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METC

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC - Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,507 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 93,825 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ramaco Resources worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,998 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the energy company's stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 3,603.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the energy company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,901 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ramaco Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Ramaco Resources this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Discovery Capital Management, sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,311,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,555,014.40. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 6,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $62,877.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 814,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,424,959.62. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,632,295 shares of company stock valued at $23,110,788. Corporate insiders own 46.07% of the company's stock.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:METC opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $969.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.The company had revenue of $101.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.29.

View Our Latest Report on METC

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc NASDAQ: METC is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

Further Reading

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