Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR $PONY is TMT General Partner Ltd's 2nd Largest Position

TMT General Partner Ltd trimmed its stake in Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY - Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,917,414 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,236,334 shares during the period. Pony AI comprises 11.3% of TMT General Partner Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TMT General Partner Ltd owned about 0.50% of Pony AI worth $27,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pony AI by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 62,748 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Pony AI by 704.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pony AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Pony AI by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

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Pony AI Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ PONY opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PONY. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pony AI from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pony AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Pony AI in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pony AI in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Friday, January 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PONY

Pony AI Profile

Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.

Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

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