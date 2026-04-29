Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,947 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 243,412 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $208,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q3 results and follow‑through analyst upgrades — P&G reported Q3 sales growth (organic +3%) and an EPS beat, and several analysts raised forecasts and price targets after the results, supporting confidence in the company’s near‑term execution and cash flow. Read More. and Read More.

Strong Q3 results and follow‑through analyst upgrades — P&G reported Q3 sales growth (organic +3%) and an EPS beat, and several analysts raised forecasts and price targets after the results, supporting confidence in the company’s near‑term execution and cash flow. Read More. and Read More. Positive Sentiment: New product & marketing momentum — Gillette Venus launched the Smoothguard campaign and a pubic‑care line aimed at younger, socially aware consumers; this kind of targeted innovation can drive market share gains in grooming. Read More.

New product & marketing momentum — Gillette Venus launched the Smoothguard campaign and a pubic‑care line aimed at younger, socially aware consumers; this kind of targeted innovation can drive market share gains in grooming. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend reliability remains a shareholder anchor — P&G’s long dividend history and a recent dividend increase continue to attract income investors and support valuation in a low‑volatility profile. Read More.

Dividend reliability remains a shareholder anchor — P&G’s long dividend history and a recent dividend increase continue to attract income investors and support valuation in a low‑volatility profile. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing portfolio narrative & industry comparisons — Several pieces (Zacks, Motley Fool) discuss P&G’s strategy of strengthening core brands via innovation and supply‑chain work; useful context but not immediate catalysts. Read More.

Ongoing portfolio narrative & industry comparisons — Several pieces (Zacks, Motley Fool) discuss P&G’s strategy of strengthening core brands via innovation and supply‑chain work; useful context but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Index flows and broader market positioning — Coverage noting S&P 500 interest and inclusion dynamics can lift demand for PG but are secondary to fundamentals. Read More.

Index flows and broader market positioning — Coverage noting S&P 500 interest and inclusion dynamics can lift demand for PG but are secondary to fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group lowered FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts — Analyst S. Lingnau cut FY2027 to $7.10 (from $7.32) and FY2026 to $6.90 (from $6.97) and kept a Hold rating; downward estimate revisions create near‑term pressure on the stock.

Erste Group lowered FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts — Analyst S. Lingnau cut FY2027 to $7.10 (from $7.32) and FY2026 to $6.90 (from $6.97) and kept a Hold rating; downward estimate revisions create near‑term pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Minor price‑target trimming from other shops — Rothschild & Co Redburn trimmed its PT (157→155), a small negative signal about upside expectations. Read More.

Minor price‑target trimming from other shops — Rothschild & Co Redburn trimmed its PT (157→155), a small negative signal about upside expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector skepticism and margin caution — Pieces noting FMCG “lost shine” and P&G CFO comments that pricing power isn’t guaranteed highlight macro/competitive risks that could pressure margins and consensus estimates. Read More. and Read More.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $347.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $170.99. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 252,715 shares of company stock worth $40,966,904 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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