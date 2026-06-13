Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627,259 shares of the company's stock after selling 184,939 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $233,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock worth $15,462,541,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock worth $8,962,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $4,664,783,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,872,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,421,122,000 after buying an additional 1,021,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.78.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE PG opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $348.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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