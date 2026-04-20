Q3 Asset Management Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $455.07 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $471.34. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $406.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $464.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here