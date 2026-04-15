Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Holdings Decreased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,606 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Qualcomm makes up about 2.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $24,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company's fifty day moving average is $134.85 and its 200-day moving average is $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore lowered their target price on Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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