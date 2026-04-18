Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH increased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,843 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qualcomm from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Qualcomm from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna lowered Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $159.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.20 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 73.55%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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