QV Investors Inc. Sells 9,870 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

QV Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,980 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 9,870 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of QV Investors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. QV Investors Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $249.70 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.29 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $212.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Amazon.com to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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