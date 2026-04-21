Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,680 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $21,561,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 7,676 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 14,720 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $248.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.29 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. DZ Bank raised shares of Amazon.com to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $288.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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