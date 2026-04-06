Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,533 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 56,584 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.23% of Cadence Design Systems worth $192,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,923,317 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $9,457,084,000 after buying an additional 327,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,468,162 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,379,567,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,314,407 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,866,739,000 after buying an additional 731,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,746 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,033,669,000 after acquiring an additional 499,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,301,781 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $808,530,000 after acquiring an additional 110,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $278.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50 day moving average is $291.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.84.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,874.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,185 shares of company stock worth $927,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here