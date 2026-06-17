RBF Capital LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in Twilio were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,128 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts: Sign Up

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $192.65 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $176.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 301.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $238.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total value of $10,415,989.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,559,646.96. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,166,800. The trade was a 61.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,805,779 shares of company stock worth $338,603,196 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Twilio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Twilio wasn't on the list.

While Twilio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here