Realta Investment Advisors Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 833.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,038 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.8% of Realta Investment Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Realta Investment Advisors' holdings in Netflix were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $98.66 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $416.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a "positive" rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here