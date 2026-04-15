Rede Wealth LLC Sells 23,258 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 23,258 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded TSLA to Neutral from Sell, arguing current shares better balance near‑term demand headwinds with the long‑term AI/robotics opportunity; the note helped lift the stock. Read More.

UBS upgraded TSLA to Neutral from Sell, arguing current shares better balance near‑term demand headwinds with the long‑term AI/robotics opportunity; the note helped lift the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dutch approval for Tesla’s supervised FSD and notification to the European Commission opens a clear path toward broader EU rollout — regulatory wins accelerate monetization and are a visible catalyst for autonomy optimism. Read More.

Dutch approval for Tesla’s supervised FSD and notification to the European Commission opens a clear path toward broader EU rollout — regulatory wins accelerate monetization and are a visible catalyst for autonomy optimism. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Tesla is exploring using its Shanghai Gigafactory to scale production of the Optimus robot — if true, leveraging China volume to lower unit costs would materially de‑risk the robotics/robotaxi story. Read More.

Reports say Tesla is exploring using its Shanghai Gigafactory to scale production of the Optimus robot — if true, leveraging China volume to lower unit costs would materially de‑risk the robotics/robotaxi story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings (April 22) are a near‑term catalyst — expectations are mixed, so the report could swing sentiment either way depending on delivery trends and commentary on autonomy/Optimus. Read More.

Upcoming earnings (April 22) are a near‑term catalyst — expectations are mixed, so the report could swing sentiment either way depending on delivery trends and commentary on autonomy/Optimus. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product and marketing moves (e.g., limited‑edition Model S/X 'Signature' restrictions and other promotions) are generating headlines and short‑term demand/PR effects but are unlikely to change fundamentals alone. Read More.

Product and marketing moves (e.g., limited‑edition Model S/X 'Signature' restrictions and other promotions) are generating headlines and short‑term demand/PR effects but are unlikely to change fundamentals alone. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Delivery shortfalls, weakening China demand and margin pressure remain material risks; some houses (e.g., JP Morgan scenarios cited) still model very large downside, keeping valuation risk high. Read More.

Delivery shortfalls, weakening China demand and margin pressure remain material risks; some houses (e.g., JP Morgan scenarios cited) still model very large downside, keeping valuation risk high. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Even with upgrades, analysts warn of continued volatility — UBS itself and others note slow robo‑taxi/Optimus commercialization and execution risk, so expect bumpy trading around catalysts. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $399.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of TSLA opened at $364.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 337.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.79 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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