Regents Gate Capital LLP Has $14.51 Million Stake in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,521 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for approximately 4.6% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP owned about 0.11% of IDEX worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,477,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,054,348,000 after purchasing an additional 211,696 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in IDEX by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,226,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $574,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,742 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $513,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $360,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913,157 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $311,385,000 after purchasing an additional 146,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IEX

IDEX Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of IEX stock opened at $216.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.07. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $223.94.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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