Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 56,794 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,642 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,794 shares during the period. Viking makes up 4.8% of Renaissance Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC's holdings in Viking were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Viking Price Performance

VIK stock opened at $81.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter. Viking had a return on equity of 240.75% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Viking from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Viking from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Viking from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "cautious" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viking from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Viking from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.00.

View Our Latest Report on VIK

Insider Transactions at Viking

In other Viking news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 420,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,698,365.06. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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