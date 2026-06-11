Renaissance Group LLC Has $36.95 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,882 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $36,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Viawealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $354.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen’s obesity drug MariTide is drawing attention as a potential growth driver, with analysts noting that its less frequent dosing could help the company compete in the fast-growing GLP-1/obesity market. Article Title

Amgen’s obesity drug is drawing attention as a potential growth driver, with analysts noting that its less frequent dosing could help the company compete in the fast-growing GLP-1/obesity market. Positive Sentiment: Amgen’s broader growth pipeline is being viewed as a potential offset to patent-related pressure, with some commentary suggesting 2026 could be a “springboard” year if newer drugs gain traction. Article Title

Amgen’s broader growth pipeline is being viewed as a potential offset to patent-related pressure, with some commentary suggesting 2026 could be a “springboard” year if newer drugs gain traction. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs trimmed its price target on Amgen but kept a Buy rating, signaling some caution on valuation while still seeing upside potential. Article Title

Goldman Sachs trimmed its price target on Amgen but kept a rating, signaling some caution on valuation while still seeing upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted that Amgen has underperformed some peers and posted a bigger drop than the broader market, reflecting short-term profit-taking and weaker relative momentum. Article Title

Recent market commentary noted that Amgen has underperformed some peers and posted a bigger drop than the broader market, reflecting short-term profit-taking and weaker relative momentum. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage also flagged that Amgen fell more than the market in the latest session, reinforcing concern that investors may be locking in gains after the stock’s strong multi-year run. Article Title

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $337.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The stock's 50-day moving average is $340.89 and its 200-day moving average is $345.53. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $267.83 and a one year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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