Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 117,235 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 117,235 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.44% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 630.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HASI alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Get Our Latest Report on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.9%

HASI opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $40.01.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 46.08%.HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Insider Activity at HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $5,272,433.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $355,031.50. This trade represents a 93.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital wasn't on the list.

While HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here