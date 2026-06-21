Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 90,392 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,794 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,392 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Cheniere Energy worth $62,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $227.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.06. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,143,800. This represents a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total value of $6,473,141.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,622,720. This represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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