Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 250,875 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,651,859 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 250,875 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of AT&T worth $115,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.02 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

Trending Headlines about AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Article

AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Article

AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Negative Sentiment: California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Article

California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Negative Sentiment: Related reports say AT&T wants to cancel wireline phone service for about 199,000 people, but California’s pushback suggests this plan could face hurdles, adding uncertainty around the copper-network exit. Article

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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