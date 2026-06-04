Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Stake Lifted by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,166 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 6.3% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $35,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $331.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business's 50 day moving average price is $344.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.12. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $576.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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