Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,914 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 23,981 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $9,634,523,000 after purchasing an additional 971,773 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after buying an additional 8,774,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,720,137 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $6,575,430,000 after buying an additional 1,462,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,243,104,000 after buying an additional 2,699,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,590,494 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,149,756,000 after buying an additional 832,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,085 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average of $91.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Starbucks's payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $116.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research set a $90.00 target price on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

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