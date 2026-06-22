SG Americas Securities LLC Has $264.55 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,125,571 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,278,703 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of AT&T worth $264,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.2% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 156,490 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 43.0% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,044 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 48,141 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.7% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 37,407 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Article

AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Article

AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Negative Sentiment: California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Article

California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Negative Sentiment: Related reports say AT&T wants to cancel wireline phone service for about 199,000 people, but California’s pushback suggests this plan could face hurdles, adding uncertainty around the copper-network exit. Article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $22.02 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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