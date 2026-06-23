SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Macy's, Inc. $M

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 1,344.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059,374 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,847,561 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Macy's worth $55,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Macy's by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,738,338 shares of the company's stock worth $174,608,000 after buying an additional 110,548 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at $3,524,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter worth about $2,752,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy's during the 4th quarter worth about $30,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

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Macy's Stock Up 2.5%

M stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Macy's, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Macy's's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Evercore set a $22.00 price target on Macy's in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy's in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Macy's from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $20.80.

Read Our Latest Report on M

Insider Transactions at Macy's

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $179,379.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,503.36. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 5,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $94,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $515,612.16. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,276. Insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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