SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,654 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 175,838 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Textron worth $22,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Textron by 3,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 804.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Textron in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy bought 10,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,148.76. The trade was a 104.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $86.64 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Textron's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Textron's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.53%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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