Situational Awareness LP Acquires 4,728,600 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. $CIFR

Situational Awareness LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR - Free Report) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,469,093 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,728,600 shares during the quarter. Cipher Mining comprises approximately 2.8% of Situational Awareness LP's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Situational Awareness LP owned approximately 2.65% of Cipher Mining worth $154,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIFR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $9,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,680,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company's stock.

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Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. Cipher Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.18.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 427.79% and a negative return on equity of 117.65%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million. The firm's revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $53.50 to $48.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CIFR

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In related news, CEO Tyler Page sold 37,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $604,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,263,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $133,130,816.82. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley Hastie Williams sold 14,567 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $311,879.47. Following the sale, the director directly owned 115,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,470,906.69. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,013,804 shares of company stock worth $51,793,735. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

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