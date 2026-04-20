Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $14.79 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 203.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $455.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $513.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $471.34. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $406.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $464.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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