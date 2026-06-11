Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More UnitedHealth Group News

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $407.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $415.98. The company has a market capitalization of $370.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $356.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $407.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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