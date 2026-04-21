South Shore Capital Advisors Takes $2.48 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,733 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of South Shore Capital Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $248.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.29 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $214.55 and its 200 day moving average is $225.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $294.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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