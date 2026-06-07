SouthState Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

SouthState Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,372 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $332.18 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.96 and a 12-month high of $576.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $472.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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