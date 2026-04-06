Sovran Advisors LLC Has $6.03 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $112,241,237,000 after purchasing an additional 995,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after buying an additional 344,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,996,118,000 after acquiring an additional 368,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: China demand pickup — China‑made EV shipments rose ~8.7% in March, signaling improving momentum in Tesla’s largest market. Read More.

China demand pickup — China‑made EV shipments rose ~8.7% in March, signaling improving momentum in Tesla’s largest market. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Japan expansion — Tesla plans to double down in Japan (targeting ~60 stores) to chase top imported‑car position, a growth avenue outside core markets. Read More.

Japan expansion — Tesla plans to double down in Japan (targeting ~60 stores) to chase top imported‑car position, a growth avenue outside core markets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX IPO narrative — A potential SpaceX IPO is resurfacing merger/partnership chatter that could influence investor sentiment, but it’s a longer‑dated, narrative‑driven factor rather than an immediate catalyst for Tesla’s fundamentals. Read More.

SpaceX IPO narrative — A potential SpaceX IPO is resurfacing merger/partnership chatter that could influence investor sentiment, but it’s a longer‑dated, narrative‑driven factor rather than an immediate catalyst for Tesla’s fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Software/AI progress — FSD v14.3 is in employee beta and Tesla continues to pitch AI/robotics (Optimus/Cybercab) as future growth levers; meaningful monetization remains uncertain and farther out. Read More.

Software/AI progress — FSD v14.3 is in employee beta and Tesla continues to pitch AI/robotics (Optimus/Cybercab) as future growth levers; meaningful monetization remains uncertain and farther out. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Delivery miss & inventory build — Q1 deliveries (358,023) missed consensus; production outpaced deliveries by ~50k units, prompting concerns about softer demand, potential markdowns and near‑term margin pressure. This is the primary reason the shares moved lower. Read More.

Delivery miss & inventory build — Q1 deliveries (358,023) missed consensus; production outpaced deliveries by ~50k units, prompting concerns about softer demand, potential markdowns and near‑term margin pressure. This is the primary reason the shares moved lower. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Energy storage slowdown — Energy storage deployments (reported 8.8 GWh) fell short of expectations and declined sequentially, testing Tesla’s diversification narrative and cash‑generation hopes. Read More.

Energy storage slowdown — Energy storage deployments (reported 8.8 GWh) fell short of expectations and declined sequentially, testing Tesla’s diversification narrative and cash‑generation hopes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts & sentiment hit — Multiple firms (Goldman, Truist, Baird and others) trimmed price targets and tone after the delivery report, increasing near‑term downside risk as estimates are reworked. Read More.

Analyst cuts & sentiment hit — Multiple firms (Goldman, Truist, Baird and others) trimmed price targets and tone after the delivery report, increasing near‑term downside risk as estimates are reworked. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Capex & execution concerns — Barclays flagged rising capex needs as Tesla pivots toward AI, robotics and autonomy, which could mean higher capital intensity and pressure on free cash flow. Read More.

Capex & execution concerns — Barclays flagged rising capex needs as Tesla pivots toward AI, robotics and autonomy, which could mean higher capital intensity and pressure on free cash flow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Leases & earnings risk — A returning wave of lease returns and used‑vehicle supply could weigh on used prices and upcoming earnings, per industry commentary. Read More.

Leases & earnings risk — A returning wave of lease returns and used‑vehicle supply could weigh on used prices and upcoming earnings, per industry commentary. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & workforce shrink — A Tesla director disclosed a ~$9.27M share sale and reports show the Texas factory workforce shrank ~22% in 2025, both raising questions about demand/execution near term. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $360.59 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $401.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 333.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here