Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 325.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,747 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in AT&T by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,615,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in AT&T by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,296,319 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 635,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Article

AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Article

AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Negative Sentiment: California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Article

California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Negative Sentiment: Related reports say AT&T wants to cancel wireline phone service for about 199,000 people, but California’s pushback suggests this plan could face hurdles, adding uncertainty around the copper-network exit. Article

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $22.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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