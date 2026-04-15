State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,843 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 25,910 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Amkor Technology worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,553 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $222,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,784.16. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 543,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,540,660.80. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,585,875. Insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.94. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company's revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded Amkor Technology to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Melius Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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