State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,481 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 27,687 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $102,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.45 per share (payable June 1, record May 8), implying a ~2.2% yield — a cash return that supports shareholder income and signals capital confidence. BusinessWire: Dividend Announcement

Board approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.45 per share (payable June 1, record May 8), implying a ~2.2% yield — a cash return that supports shareholder income and signals capital confidence. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo is partnering with Mastercard to remove friction in B2B card payments — this initiative could expand card volumes, drive fee income and deepen corporate client relationships if adoption scales. PYMNTS: B2B Cards Partnership

Wells Fargo is partnering with Mastercard to remove friction in B2B card payments — this initiative could expand card volumes, drive fee income and deepen corporate client relationships if adoption scales. Positive Sentiment: WSJ reports Wells Fargo is expanding Wall Street trading activity now that regulatory caps have eased — increased trading and markets activity can boost non‑interest revenue over time. WSJ: Wall Street Expansion

WSJ reports Wells Fargo is expanding Wall Street trading activity now that regulatory caps have eased — increased trading and markets activity can boost non‑interest revenue over time. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo added Cathay Pacific as a rewards transfer partner — a small but positive move to improve card product engagement and loyalty. Yahoo: Rewards Partner

Wells Fargo added Cathay Pacific as a rewards transfer partner — a small but positive move to improve card product engagement and loyalty. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo research activity: an analyst reiterated a Buy on Hinge Health (not WFC itself) — reflects the firm’s active research platform but has no direct impact on WFC fundamentals. TipRanks: Hinge Health Rating

Wells Fargo research activity: an analyst reiterated a Buy on Hinge Health (not WFC itself) — reflects the firm’s active research platform but has no direct impact on WFC fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo analysts also adjusted coverage/targets on other companies (e.g., OGE, Arm) — market moves on those names reflect Wells Fargo’s research flow but don’t move WFC’s fundamentals. InsiderMonkey: OGE Upgrade

Wells Fargo analysts also adjusted coverage/targets on other companies (e.g., OGE, Arm) — market moves on those names reflect Wells Fargo’s research flow but don’t move WFC’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo’s own card‑spending charts show “spending fatigue” — daily credit and debit usage (ex‑gas) has flattened YoY, implying softer consumer activity that could depress card fees, interchange revenue and loan growth. Yahoo: Spending Fatigue

Wells Fargo’s own card‑spending charts show “spending fatigue” — daily credit and debit usage (ex‑gas) has flattened YoY, implying softer consumer activity that could depress card fees, interchange revenue and loan growth. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage and analysis highlight concerns about net interest income (NII) and valuation after softer quarterly NII trends — analysts trimmed targets and flagged NII as a near‑term headwind to earnings. Yahoo: Valuation / NII Concerns

Market coverage and analysis highlight concerns about net interest income (NII) and valuation after softer quarterly NII trends — analysts trimmed targets and flagged NII as a near‑term headwind to earnings. Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces listing reasons to avoid WFC and analyst price‑target cuts (citing softer NII and mixed results) add downward pressure on sentiment and could limit near‑term upside. Yahoo: Reasons to Avoid WFC

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,270,933.80. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. The trade was a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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