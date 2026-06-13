State Street Corp Has $10.01 Billion Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

State Street Corp increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,287,310 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.68% of Amgen worth $10,012,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,884 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $22,441,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,992 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $355.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $267.83 and a one year high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.97 and a 200 day moving average of $345.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

More Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen said its phase 3 ABP 938 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Article Title

Amgen said its phase 3 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also highlighted its MARITIME-SWITCH phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Article Title

Amgen also highlighted its phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a value stock with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Article Title

Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Article Title

Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s Tavneos faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Amgen hired a research firm to reassess Tavneos data after FDA concerns, underscoring the regulatory overhang and near-term uncertainty for the drug. Article Title

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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