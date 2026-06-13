State Street Corp Increases Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,869,056 shares of the coffee company's stock after buying an additional 327,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.20% of Starbucks worth $4,031,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aerodigm Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aerodigm Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Starbucks by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 3,907 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $154,795.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,181 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,473.73. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,099 shares of company stock worth $804,907. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's payout ratio is 187.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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