State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,330,080 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 1,082,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.44% of Union Pacific worth $6,090,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after buying an additional 9,655,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,779,907,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after buying an additional 4,244,226 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,592,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $272.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.69. The stock has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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