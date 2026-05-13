Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO Invests $645,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $391.54.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.3%

AMD opened at $448.29 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.67 and a twelve month high of $469.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,331,612.62. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 184,598 shares of company stock valued at $49,955,566 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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