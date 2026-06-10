Stonebrook Private Inc. Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Stonebrook Private Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:UNH opened at $412.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $413.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $407.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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