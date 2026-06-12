Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,376,167,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,503,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,042,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $528,273,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $407.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $405.58 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $415.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.28. The company has a market cap of $368.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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