SurgoCap Partners LP Sells 80,953 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

SurgoCap Partners LP reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,719 shares of the company's stock after selling 80,953 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 4.0% of SurgoCap Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SurgoCap Partners LP owned approximately 0.22% of Hilton Worldwide worth $144,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,795,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,097 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $346.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $351.70. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $327.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.07.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hilton Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hilton Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Hilton Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here