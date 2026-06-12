Swiss National Bank Has $482.87 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,273 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 74,660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Amgen worth $482,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,665 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 450,901 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $147,584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 target price on Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 target price for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.12.

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Amgen Stock Up 4.8%

AMGN stock opened at $354.06 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.83 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.94 and a 200-day moving average of $345.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Amgen

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About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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