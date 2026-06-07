Syon Capital LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 591.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,150 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,310 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $272.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.58.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 235,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total value of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,272,790.88. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 72,076 shares of company stock valued at $17,930,587 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with multiple firms raising price targets after earnings, including targets of $207 to $360 and several firms reiterating positive forecasts for PANW. HSBC adjusts price target on Palo Alto Networks

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with multiple firms raising price targets after earnings, including targets of $207 to $360 and several firms reiterating positive forecasts for PANW. Positive Sentiment: FBN Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from “outperform” to “strong-buy,” adding to the bullish analyst backdrop. FBN Securities upgrade

FBN Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from “outperform” to “strong-buy,” adding to the bullish analyst backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that PANW’s strong AI security narrative and recent earnings beat have kept the long-term story intact, even as the stock has cooled after its sharp rally. Barron's on Palo Alto Networks rally

Several articles note that PANW’s strong AI security narrative and recent earnings beat have kept the long-term story intact, even as the stock has cooled after its sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity peers, especially CrowdStrike, sold off after earnings, and that weakness spilled over to PANW as investors demanded clearer proof of AI monetization and more room for upside after the rally. CrowdStrike sinks, weighing on Palo Alto Networks

Cybersecurity peers, especially CrowdStrike, sold off after earnings, and that weakness spilled over to PANW as investors demanded clearer proof of AI monetization and more room for upside after the rally. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues PANW’s stock has run too far too fast, suggesting valuation concerns and profit-taking are pressuring shares despite solid fundamentals. Seeking Alpha on Palo Alto Networks valuation

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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