T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Position Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 150.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 114,516 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $38,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $94,584,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 31,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 37.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $18,583,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $352,583,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $19,330,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $189.10 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $191.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.70. The company has a market cap of $204.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.02 and a 12 month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here