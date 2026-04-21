TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 33,761 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 165.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,215 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,367.97. This trade represents a 31.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $211.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of ServiceNow to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.46.

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ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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