Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,494 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 10,652 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $81,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $15,729,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $586.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $483.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.84 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.54 and a 200-day moving average of $515.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Stories

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