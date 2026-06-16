Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 309,573 Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 309,573 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $44,034,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.20% of Twilio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,560,000. Occam Crest Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Occam Crest Management LP now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 130,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,619,780.91. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,168,314.95. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock worth $338,603,196. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Trading Down 0.5%

Twilio stock opened at $203.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.73. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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