Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Sowell Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. President Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.61.

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More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: China demand pickup — China‑made EV shipments rose ~8.7% in March, signaling improving momentum in Tesla’s largest market. Read More.

China demand pickup — China‑made EV shipments rose ~8.7% in March, signaling improving momentum in Tesla’s largest market. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Japan expansion — Tesla plans to double down in Japan (targeting ~60 stores) to chase top imported‑car position, a growth avenue outside core markets. Read More.

Japan expansion — Tesla plans to double down in Japan (targeting ~60 stores) to chase top imported‑car position, a growth avenue outside core markets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX IPO narrative — A potential SpaceX IPO is resurfacing merger/partnership chatter that could influence investor sentiment, but it’s a longer‑dated, narrative‑driven factor rather than an immediate catalyst for Tesla’s fundamentals. Read More.

SpaceX IPO narrative — A potential SpaceX IPO is resurfacing merger/partnership chatter that could influence investor sentiment, but it’s a longer‑dated, narrative‑driven factor rather than an immediate catalyst for Tesla’s fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Software/AI progress — FSD v14.3 is in employee beta and Tesla continues to pitch AI/robotics (Optimus/Cybercab) as future growth levers; meaningful monetization remains uncertain and farther out. Read More.

Software/AI progress — FSD v14.3 is in employee beta and Tesla continues to pitch AI/robotics (Optimus/Cybercab) as future growth levers; meaningful monetization remains uncertain and farther out. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Delivery miss & inventory build — Q1 deliveries (358,023) missed consensus; production outpaced deliveries by ~50k units, prompting concerns about softer demand, potential markdowns and near‑term margin pressure. This is the primary reason the shares moved lower. Read More.

Delivery miss & inventory build — Q1 deliveries (358,023) missed consensus; production outpaced deliveries by ~50k units, prompting concerns about softer demand, potential markdowns and near‑term margin pressure. This is the primary reason the shares moved lower. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Energy storage slowdown — Energy storage deployments (reported 8.8 GWh) fell short of expectations and declined sequentially, testing Tesla’s diversification narrative and cash‑generation hopes. Read More.

Energy storage slowdown — Energy storage deployments (reported 8.8 GWh) fell short of expectations and declined sequentially, testing Tesla’s diversification narrative and cash‑generation hopes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts & sentiment hit — Multiple firms (Goldman, Truist, Baird and others) trimmed price targets and tone after the delivery report, increasing near‑term downside risk as estimates are reworked. Read More.

Analyst cuts & sentiment hit — Multiple firms (Goldman, Truist, Baird and others) trimmed price targets and tone after the delivery report, increasing near‑term downside risk as estimates are reworked. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Capex & execution concerns — Barclays flagged rising capex needs as Tesla pivots toward AI, robotics and autonomy, which could mean higher capital intensity and pressure on free cash flow. Read More.

Capex & execution concerns — Barclays flagged rising capex needs as Tesla pivots toward AI, robotics and autonomy, which could mean higher capital intensity and pressure on free cash flow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Leases & earnings risk — A returning wave of lease returns and used‑vehicle supply could weigh on used prices and upcoming earnings, per industry commentary. Read More.

Leases & earnings risk — A returning wave of lease returns and used‑vehicle supply could weigh on used prices and upcoming earnings, per industry commentary. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & workforce shrink — A Tesla director disclosed a ~$9.27M share sale and reports show the Texas factory workforce shrank ~22% in 2025, both raising questions about demand/execution near term. Read More.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $360.59 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 333.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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